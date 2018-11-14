NFL star Russell Wilson's singer wife Ciara has a Superwoman feeling

other-sports

NFL star Wilson's singer wife Ciara feels empowered as she balances work and home duties

Ciara with husband Russell, daughter Sienna and son Future

National Football League star Russell Wilson's singer wife Ciara has revealed that she felt like she possessed superpowers after she delivered daughter Sienna Princess Wilson last year.

"I felt more empowered than ever after I had my daughter and having two kids, I really felt like 'Let's get it!' I felt like superwoman even more. I just have more motivation behind all that I do because of them. My family, my husband [he's another one of my babies as well] — it's been an incredible time for all of us, I'd like to say," Ciara told AOL.com.

Ciara explained it is her family who keeps her grounded and if not for their support, she would not be able to strike a balance between her career, being a mother and wife.

"It is really a balancing act because when I go home, the identity of who I'm known to the world as is completely removed. I feel like my family gives me balance and they keep me grounded. "I like when I get home that I can just truly be me. It's not about all the glitz and glam — it's about spending time reading books, bath-time and just laughing," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates