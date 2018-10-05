NFL star Russell Wilson's singer wife Ciara wants 'to keep it sexy'

other-sports

NFL star Russell Wilson's wife Ciara says exercising thrice a day to shed her pregnancy weight made her feel good

Ciara

American singer Ciara has revealed that she trained thrice a day after giving birth to daughter Sienna, one, with National Football League (NFL) star Russell Wilson. She explained that she did so for her mental health and she squeezed in time in between breastfeeding.

Speaking about her workout routine, Ciara told Cosmopolitan magazine: "It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night." Ciara, who set to release her seventh music album, added that she did not work out for her own satisfaction.



Ciara with husband Russell Wilson and kids Future and Sienna

"It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else. Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know," she remarked.

The singer had earlier said she shed the 30 kgs she gained during her pregnancy and had extra motivation to lose the weight after Sienna, who was born in April last year, than she was with her first child, son Future, four.

