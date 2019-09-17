NFL star Tom Brady calls wife Gisele a psychic. Here's why

NFL star Tom Brady recently called his model- wife Gisele Bundchen a psychic and said she can predict if he'll win the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots quarterback, 42, who is married to Gisele, 39, for the past 10 years, said his wife's predictions are never wrong.

"In 2015, it was early January and she said, 'You know how much I love you?' And I said, ' Yea' and she said, ' I just want to let you know, this is not going to be your year,'" Brady was quoted as saying by American TV channel CBS. Patriots lost in 2015.

But Gisele supposedly predicted the team's victory in 2016.

