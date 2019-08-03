Search

NFL star Tom Brady lauds supportive wife Gisele

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 17:50 IST | A correspondent

When the New England Patriots quarterback was asked in a recent interview about leaving his family to attend yet another training camp, he said that he wouldn't be able to achieve this feat without Gisele

NFL star Tom Brady lauds supportive wife Gisele
Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen

National Football League superstar Tom Brady has thanked Gisele Bundchen for being a supportive wife and helping him become a better father.

When the New England Patriots quarterback was asked in a recent interview about leaving his family to attend yet another training camp, he said that he wouldn't be able to achieve this feat without Gisele.

"It's been great for me to spend the off season with them [family] over the years. Because when I'm here doing my thing, my wife's gotta hold down the fort, and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams. I feel it's my responsibility as a husband to do the same for her," Brady told Popculture portal.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

national football leaguefootballsports news

Is this Virat Kohli's Team India or a Sooraj Barjatya movie?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK