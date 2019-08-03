NFL star Tom Brady lauds supportive wife Gisele

football

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen

National Football League superstar Tom Brady has thanked Gisele Bundchen for being a supportive wife and helping him become a better father.

When the New England Patriots quarterback was asked in a recent interview about leaving his family to attend yet another training camp, he said that he wouldn't be able to achieve this feat without Gisele.

"It's been great for me to spend the off season with them [family] over the years. Because when I'm here doing my thing, my wife's gotta hold down the fort, and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams. I feel it's my responsibility as a husband to do the same for her," Brady told Popculture portal.

