NFL star Tom Brady's model wife Gisele Bundchen announces new book about life

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 37, is in the process of writing a book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, based on motherhood, her career and marriage to National Football League star Tom Brady, 40. The book will be out on October 2 this year.

"Looking back on some of the experiences I have lived through these past 37 years, what I've learned, the values that guided me and the tools that have helped me become who I am, has been a profound and transformative experience. I'm happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today," the supermodel wrote on Instagram yesterday.

A brief note in the book's biography section, reads: "In Lessons, a work of deep vulnerability, courage and honesty, Gisele reveals for the first time what she's learned over the past 37 years that has helped her live a meaningful life — a journey that takes readers from a childhood spent barefoot in Brazil, to a internationally successful career, motherhood and marriage to quarterback Tom Brady."

