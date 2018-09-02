NFL star Tom Brady's supermodel wife Bundchen meets her wax 'me'

other-sports

Look who I saw in Boston today, said Gisele Bundchen, who was seen playing with the hair of her wax figure

Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who is married to National Football League (NFL) superstar Tom Brady, posted this picture on Instagram standing next to her wax figure at Boston's Dreamland Wax Museum.

"Look who I saw in Boston today. Another me," Bundchen, who was seen playing with the hair of her wax figure, captioned the photograph. The wax figure had a shimmery dress similar to what Bundchen wore when she sashayed across the Maracana Stadium at the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Tom Brady is an American football quarterback for the New England Patriots of the National Football League. He is one of only two players to win five Super Bowls (the other being defensive player Charles Haley) and the only player to win them all playing for one team.

After playing college football for the University of Michigan, Brady was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Due to his late draft selection, Brady is considered to be the biggest "steal" in the history of the NFL Draft. In Brady’s sixteen seasons as a starter,[a] he has quarterbacked the Patriots to eight Super Bowl appearances, the most for any player in history. Brady is also one of only two quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl in their first season as a starter, the other being Kurt Warner.

