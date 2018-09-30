NFL star Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen had a hard time with motherhood

other-sports

National Football League star Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen says she felt guilty about returning to work after having kids

Gisele Bundchen

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen has admitted that she felt horrible when she decided to start working again after she had kids Benjamin, eight and Vivian, five, with National Football League star husband Tom Brady.



Tom Brady with his kids

"I had all this horrible, self-imposed guilt. I thought what a terrible mother I was for leaving my child even for like a day. When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died. I'd been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn't do other things and that was hard. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you're actually experiencing that, it's a shock," Bundchen said in her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, to be released on October 2, excerpts of which were shared by People magazine.

She added that being a working mother did have its effect on her relationship with Brady. "You're overwhelmed and tired and then you're not the nicest partner. When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if they're sad it makes you sad," she said.

