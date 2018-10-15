NGO files PIL in Delhi HC to regulate Netflix, Amazon Prime Video content

national

The NGO has said that television series like Sacred Games, Game of Thrones and Spartacus, shown on online media streaming platforms like Netflix, contain "vulgar, profane, sexually explicit, pornographic, morally unethical and virulent" content

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking framing of guidelines to regulate the functioning of online media streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime video, alleging that they show "uncertified, sexually explicit and vulgar" content. The petition was listed for hearing on Monday before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao, but was not taken up as the judges did not sit.



The petition, by an NGO, has been listed for hearing on November 14. NGO Justice for Rights Foundation, in its plea, has claimed that online media streaming plaftforms, also including Hotstar, show content which is "unregulated and uncertified" for public viewing. In its petition filed through advocate Harpreet S Hora, the NGO has said that television series like Sacred Games, Game of Thrones and Spartacus, shown on online media streaming platforms like Netflix, contain "vulgar, profane, sexually explicit, pornographic, morally unethical and virulent" content which often "depict women in objectifying manner".

It has sought directions to the ministries of Communication, Information and Broadcasting as well as Law and Justice to frame guidelines to regulate such platforms and the content they broadcast.



The plea has also sought an order to the ministries to direct the online platforms "to remove legally restricted content with immediate effect".

