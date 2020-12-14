NGO says trees felled inside sanctuary, writes to CM Thackeray

The trees have been cleared to build a bridge and widen a narrow-gauge rail line near the Umred Pauni Karhandla sanctuary

A Nagpur based non-profit has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery alleging that a railway contractor has chopped trees inside the limits of Umred Pauni Karhandla sanctuary that was home to the missing tiger Jai - one of India's biggest big cats.

The Wildlife Conservation & Development Centre at Umred has sought strict action against those involved in the felling of the trees. Forest officials have disputed the allegation saying there were no illegalities involved.

The NGO said the destruction came to light during a survey to upgrade the narrow-gauge Itawari-Nagbhid Maha line that passes through the forest. The contractor has been engaged to widen the track and build a bridge.

"You are requested by this statement to take strict action against the officials and contractors responsible for illegal felling of trees within the limits of Umred Pauni Karhandhla Sanctuary. Illegal logging in compartment No. 1439 falls within the limits of compartment wildlife," the NGO wrote to the CM in its letter of December 4, accessed by mid-day.

Citing rules on Eco Sensitive Zones, the NGO says such works require permission of the State Wildlife Board and the Centre. In this case, it said, only the permission of the Range Forest Officer of Territorial Division of Umred- Nagpur was taken. Its secretary Rohit Karoo said, while the sanctuary was created in 2012, the boundary is yet to be demarcated.

No violation: Official

Range Forest Officer Vaishnavi Jare from Umred said the railway line was built by the British and it sits outside the sanctuary. "There is nothing illegal. Before starting the work, the railways had given us an application and they cut down the trees for the work on the land belonging to them. At present, we have asked them to stop the work and submit some documents," she said.

