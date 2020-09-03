NGO Waatavaran launches campaign to save green cover in Mumbai

The awareness reading saving the biodiversity in and around Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) seems to be gathering momentum as NGO Waatavaran has started a campaign called ‘Biodiversity by the Bay’. This campaign aims to bring stakeholders together so that policymakers can be updated with the steps that need to be taken in order to protect the rich biodiversity and green cover in the metropolis.

Talking to mid-day Bhagwan Keshbhatt, founder of Waatavaran, said, “With climate change, the need of the hour is to protect the green cover and biodiversity which we have. So we have launched a campaign 'Biodiversity by the Bay', which aims to create a movement for young, progressive Mumbaikars who lead an inclusive and active climate debate. The aim is to safeguard the biodiversity and green cover in Mumbai.”

"The campaign aims to bring Mumbaikars, including environmentalists, activists, advocates and architects, together to express their concerns, showcase the state of green space in the city and offer recommendations to influence sustainable policy-making in India. Additionally, the five significant/key demands will be shared with the state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray,” Keshbhatt added.

The campaign has already been launched and Keshbhatt informed that they would also be interacting with important stakeholders like city-based environmentalists, urban planners, corporators, law students, members from adhivasi community, members from fishermen community, etc.

Ministry of Mumbai's magic is a website that has been developed to provide information and updates about the campaign. Through this campaign, five demands will be made - to declare Flamingos as protected species of Mumbai, declare five biodiversity hotspots in Mumbai, acknowledge Aarey as a forest, propose a supportive policy that sustains the livelihood of the fishermen community and protection of the marine ecosystem.

