NGO writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks CBI probe into T1 killing

Mumbai-based NGO RAWW has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chairperson of the National Board for Wildlife, requesting a CBI probe in the violation of laws while executing the elimination of tigress T-1

A copy of the letter (that is in possession of mid-day) written by Pawan Sharma, president, RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) says, "There are serious violations of many laws, rules, protocols, scientific methods and guidelines which have been committed in this case, and thus it requires a proper investigation by the best agency like our CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

The acts in this case include irresponsibility and human errors at different levels, manipulation of facts, misrepresentation of facts, not following protocols and attracting violations under 1) Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, 2) National Tiger Conservation Authority – Guidelines 3) Drugs and Cosmetics, Act, 1940, 4) Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, 5) Poison Act, 1919, Arms Act, 1959, 6) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988."

The letter also questions the use of prohibited drugs by an unauthorised person. "Irrespective of the rule that no tranquilisers or guns are supposed to be used from sunset to sunrise, they were used to kill and eliminate the animal which was immediately taken for autopsy and disposal along with foul play at many levels.

The whole procedure was supposed to be video documented with all necessary paperwork which needs to be checked, scrutinised and investigated in a systematic way with the help of experts."

