NGT imposes Rs 100 cr fine on Meghalaya government

The Tribunal imposed fine on the state government as a "deterrent" and for its "inaction" to curb illegal mining in the northeastern state

The National Green Tribunal on Friday imposed a fine of whopping Rs 100 crore on the Meghalaya government for its failure to curb illegal coal mining in the state. A senior advocate, who is assisting the Tribunal as an amicus curiae in the matter, said a report of a high-level committee was submitted on January 2 before a bench headed by NGT chairperson AK Goel.

The report stated that the majority of the mines in the northeastern state were operating without a lease or licence. The Tribunal imposed fine on the state government as a "deterrent" and for its "inaction" to curb illegal mining in the northeastern state.

The lawyer said during the hearing, the state government admitted that a large number of mines were operating illegally. At least 15 miners are trapped in the 370 foot-deep illegal coal mine in Lumthari village of East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya since December 13 and all efforts to pump the water out of flooded mine have been in vain. The NGT had ordered an interim ban on 'rat-hole' coal mining in Meghalaya in 2014.

