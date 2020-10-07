NGT seeks compliance report from Delhi on bio-medical waste disposal

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to take appropriate steps and submit a compliance report on the enhancement of biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities in the national capital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing an application filed by International Rehab Foundation seeking a direction to bridge the gap between waste generation and disposal. It asserted that such unscientific disposal is the source of pollution and causes damage to public health.

The National Green Tribunal (#NGT) has directed the #Delhi government to take appropriate steps and submit a compliance report on the enhancement of biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities in the national capital amid the #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/OevebWc4rC — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) October 7, 2020

"Let the Delhi government take appropriate steps in the matter and furnish a compliance report before the next date," the bench, which also comprises Judicial Member S.P. Wangdi and Expert Member Nagin Nanda, said. The matter will now be heard on January 12, 2021.

The International Rehab Foundation, represented by advocates Rahul Khurana and Veena Bansal, have been directed to furnish a set of papers to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the Delhi Health Secretary, and the Chief Secretary, and file an affidavit of service within one week.

In a separate matter in April, the green tribunal had taken suo moto cognizance of the lack of bio-medical waste treatment facilities and directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to take steps to ensure compliance of Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The NGT had also said that care should be taken in disposal of used personal protective equipment, used bags, gloves, goggles without the same getting straightaway mixed with other municipal solid waste, causing contamination.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever