NHAI joins hands with AAI for green corridor in Varanasi

The NHAI has joined hands with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for developing a green corridor along a 16.55 km stretch in Varanasi, the government said on Wednesday. "The NHAI has collaborated with AAI for developing green corridor along Varanasi Bypass covering 16.55 kms of NH 56 and NH 29. A formal Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed towards this between AAI and NHAI today.

"AAI has agreed to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for plantations and maintenance work under their CSR funds for five years," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and AAI have collaborated under "Adopt a Green Highway Programme" as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of AAI.

It is an initiative by Green Highways Division of NHAI to engage corporates, public sector units, governmental organisations and institutions under CSR and public private partnership for developing green corridor along National Highways. This collaboration will encourage other PSUs and corporates to utilise their CSR funds for greening of highways and creation of ecological assets, it said.

