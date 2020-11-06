NHRC steps into Arnab Goswamis arrest drama

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by Delhi-based advocate, Sidharth Nayak, following the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday morning directed the Mumbai and Raigad branches of the Maharashtra police to submit an Action Taken Report before it within the next four weeks.

Nayak had moved the NHRC against the Mumbai and Raigad police. In the complaint—which he has placed under the category of 'Atrocities on Media and Persons'—Nayak has called Goswami's arrest a "blatant and brazenly illegitimate action" under Section 306 and 506 of the IPC.

Outlining Wednesday's arrest of Goswami, the advocate said that the Mumbai police had "barged into the house and dragged him in derogation of all fundamental human rights…at the behest of State Executive coupled

with vengeance and vendetta because of his news reporting exposing infirmities and inefficiency of the state government and Mumbai police."



Mumbai police take into custody activists of the BJP’s youth wing who were protesting against Goswami’s arrest near Mantralaya on Wednesday. PIC/Suresh Karkera

The complaint to the NHRC further states that Goswami was "physically assaulted and forcibly dragged by his hair" into the police van before being arrested by the Raigad police" and that officials belonging to the Mumbai police had "forcibly shut off news cameras before barging into the residence of Goswami." It concluded that the manner in which Goswami was arrested was "shocking for the whole country as it gives a signal to the entire population of the country to dare not speak against the ruling government of Maharashtra."

The Action Taken Report asked for by the NHRC from the Mumbai and Raigad police is expected to include details of Goswami's arrest as well as the manner in which the police are treating him while he is in custody.

