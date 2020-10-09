NIA arrests CPI Maoist member in contact with Bhima Koregaon accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a CPI-Maoist, who received funds through an associate for militant activities and was also in touch with the accused arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Stan Swamy was arrested on Thursday night from Ranchi, an NIA official said. He is an active member of CPI (Maoist).

He was being flown to Mumbai on Friday.

The official said that Swamy also received funds through an associate for furtherance of Maoist activities.

The official said that Swamy is convenor of PPSC, frontal organisations of CPI (Maoist).

"During the searches the documents related to communications for furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist) and propaganda material of the CPI (Maoist) and literature were seized from his possession," the official said.

The official said that he was also found to be in contact with some of the conspirators namely Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Hany Babu, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde etc. for the furtherance of Maoist activities.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever