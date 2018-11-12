NIA arrests Jharkhand-based transporter for providing fund to Maoists

crime

So far, seven accused persons have been arrested in this case, the agency said

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Jharkhand-based transporter for allegedly providing funds to a Maoist organisation, according to an official statement issued Monday.

Sudhanshu Ranjan alias Chotu Singh, a resident of Simaria in Chatra district of Jharkhand, was involved in supply of funds to the Left Wing Extremists outfit Tritiya Prastuti committee or TPC, it said. The NIA said Chotu Singh is a transporter in the Magadh-Amrapali coal belt region. He got contracts for transporting coal in the region on the recommendation of TPC leader Akraman alias Netaji.

"These contracts were taken at a higher rate than the prevailing rates and the extra amount was being transferred in cash to the TPC leader Akraman by the accused," it said. Singh was arrested from Ranchi and will be produced before NIA special judge there on Tuesday morning for seeking his police custody, the statement said.

The NIA had filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act early this year to probe terror funding by maoist outfits and operatives especially in states like Jharkhand and Bihar. So far, seven accused persons have been arrested in this case, the agency said.

