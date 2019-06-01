NIA busts fake currency gang; two arrested with notes worth Rs 1.20 crore

crime

Fake Indian Currency with a face value of Rs 1.20 crore was seized from the two gang members. Pic/Twitter ANI

In a major operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has managed to bust an interstate Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), gang. The NIA also managed to get hold of two people who are responsible for wide circulation of fake currency notes in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched at Gurugram in Haryana which resulted in the seizure of fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.20 crore. The fake currency notes were all of the denomination of Rs 2,000.

The two people who were arrested were identified as Kasim and Waseem, who belong to Mewat, Haryana. The seized fake Indian currency notes along with the arrested duo have been handed over to local police for further investigation.

In a similar incident, a 21-year-old man was arrested with fake currency notes having the face value of Rs 43.30 lakh from Palanpur in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. A total of 2165 notes in the denomination of Rs 2000 were seized from Poonamchand Sharma during checking of a luxury bus by the police on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, an official said.

Sharma was supposed to deliver the parcel to one Narendra Gurava, a resident of Surat. Police suspect that Sharma was acting as a courier for Gurava, as both of them hailed from Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand intelligence agencies have sounded an alert to police in all districts of the state regarding the use of the fake currency during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Read the full story here.

