NIA busts IS-like module; arrests 10 in multiple raids

Investigation has revealed that the group was in advanced stages of preparation, planning to launch an attack in New Delhi, parts of north India

Several weapons and a cache of ammunition which were recovered by the NIA during its raids at 17 locations across UP and Delhi

The NIA on Wednesday busted an IS-inspired terror group planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and parts of north India and arrested 10 suspects, including a 'mufti' from Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

A locally made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 100 alarm clocks to be used as timers were recovered from the searches across 17 locations in Delhi and Meerut, Amroha and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, said National Investigation Agency Inspector General and spokesperson Alok Mittal.

Following the searches, the probe agency rounded up 16 persons of the group 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam', which loosely translates into war for the cause of Islam, officials said. Of the 16, 10 were arrested by the agency while six are being interrogated. More arrests are likely.

The agency said the "highly-radicalised module" was completely self-funded and no criminal antecedent of its members has surfaced so far. "The members were in advanced stage of preparation," Mittal said. Those arrested include the alleged mastermind, Mohammed Sohail, a Muslim legal expert.

He added that the agency found a video where Sohail is demonstrating how to complete a bomb circuit. During the searches, the agency recovered a huge cache of handmade weapons, including a yet to be tested rocket launcher, material for suicide vests, 12 locally made pistols, hundreds of live rounds of bullets, 100 mobiles and 135 SIM cards. The agency also recovered R7.5 lakh in cash and 25 kgs of bomb making ingredients. The NIA believes the module has foreign-based handler(s) but the probe is on.

