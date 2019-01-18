NIA detains four affiliated to IS-inspired global terror outfit

crime

Investigating agency raids five places in UP, Punjab five days after a suspect was arrested from Hapur because of his links with Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided five places in Uttar Pradesh and two in Punjab in its probe into a new Islamic State (IS)-inspired module Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam and detained four men, officials said.

The NIA teams launched simultaneous searches at seven locations, including Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Hapur and Amroha and Punjab's Ludhiana, early in the day, a senior NIA official said. One of those arrested is a Maulvi from Ludhiana. The fresh searches came five days after the counter-terror probe agency arrested a suspect from Hapur for being affiliated with the global terror outfit.

The NIA officials on Thursday detained 50-year-old Mohammad Habib, a resident of Kaloli village in Bulandshahr district. The general store owner has spent over 25 years in Saudi Arabia and was likely to be brought to the NIA office in Delhi for questioning, according to an informed source.

The source also said that it has detained one Gufran from Amroha's Banskhedi village, one from Ludhiana and another from Uttar Pradesh. From Ludhiana, one Maulvi was detained from a mosque following the raids. Sources said he has been identified as Mohammed Owais. He hails from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and has been working in Ludhiana for the past few months. The sources said raids were conducted in Ludhiana and Amritsar.

04 January

Day arms supplier Naeem of Meerut was arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh

Amount of cash that was seized during earlier raids

