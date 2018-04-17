NIA judge resigns after letting off Aseemanand, four others

A special anti-terror court yesterday acquitted Hindutva preacher Swami Aseemanand and four others in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, holding that the prosecution failed to prove Ã¢ÂÂeven a single allegationÃ¢ÂÂ against them, lawyers said



A special anti-terror court yesterday acquitted Hindutva preacher Swami Aseemanand and four others in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, holding that the prosecution failed to prove "even a single allegation" against them, lawyers said. A few hours after the verdict was pronounced, Ravindra Reddy, the judge who delivered the same resigned. "Prosecution (NIA) could not prove even a single allegation against any of the accused and all of them stand acquitted," said J P Sharma, the counsel for Assemanand, quoting the judge.

'Delayed and denied'

Expressing disappointment over the acquittal of all accused in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, Mohammad Irfan, a witness said justice was both delayed and denied. Terming the verdict a "matter of shame" for the country, Irfan added, "I still have faith in our judiciary. Higher courts will deal with the case, and if the investigative agencies work harder, the real culprits will soon be caught."

