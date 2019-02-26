NIA raids Yasin Malik's Srinagar residence

national

Yasin Malik. Pic/AFP

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers on Tuesday raided the Srinagar residence of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik.

The counter-terrorism agency men along with the state police and others cordoned off Malik's residence at around 7.30 a.m., a JKLF source said.

"This raid was carried out while the JKLF chief was still lodged in Kothibagh police station," he added. NIA confirmation as to what promoted the raid was awaited.

