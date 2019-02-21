NIA re-registers Pulwama attack case, forms team

national

The state police had registered a case at the Awantipora police station on February 14 after a suicide bomber blew himself up next to a CRPF bus, which was part of a 78-vehicle convoy on their way from Jammu to Srinagar

ABVP activists take part in a Tiranga Yatra to pay tribute to the CRPF jawans slain in the Pulwama attack, in Shimla, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the probe into the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama from the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police, officers said.

The agency has re-registered the case and formed a team to investigate the terror strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, an NIA spokesperson here said. NIA Director General Y C Modi, accompanied by senior officers of the agency, visited the site of the attack, 33 km from Srinagar, where the local police and CRPF briefed him.

The state police had registered a case at the Awantipora police station on February 14 after a suicide bomber blew himself up next to a CRPF bus, which was part of a 78-vehicle convoy on their way from Jammu to Srinagar.

The NIA has already gathered explosive material from the blast site in Lethpora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir and has been involved in the questioning of around a dozen people detained by the police following the bombing, officers said.

Intruder from Pak shot at by BSF

A young woman intruder from Pakistan was shot at and injured by BSF troopers in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday morning. The woman was shifted to the government hospital in Dera Baba Nanak town.

Pakistani prisoner killed in Rajasthan jail

A Pakistani national lodged in Jaipur's central jail was allegedly killed on Wednesday in a brawl with other prisoners. "A Pakistani prisoner was allegedly murdered today in the central jail. The matter will be investigated by a judicial magistrate and also by the police," Rajasthan Director General of Police Kapil Garg said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever