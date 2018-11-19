NIA visits Amritsar attack site

Nov 19, 2018, 15:53 IST | IANS

They were accompanied by explosive experts

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Monday visited the spot in Amritsar in Punjab where three persons were killed in a grenade attack on Sunday.

A three-member team headed by an Inspector General visited the spot for the second time after their initial inspection of the area on Sunday, hours after the attack at the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in Adliwal village in Rajasansi area.

They were accompanied by explosive experts, an agency official said.

The team's second visit on Monday followed an half hour meeting with Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora, who had raised suspicion of a terror attack.

They also met Punjab's Director General of Police (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta.

Over a dozen people were injured in the attack carried out by two-motorcycle borne masked men.

