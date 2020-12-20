NIA's charge sheet names 6 Pakistanis

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named six Pakistani nationals and an Indian in an ongoing case of seizure of 237 kg narcotics from a Pakistan-based vessel from Gujarat in May last year.

Safdar Ali, Alahi Daad Angiyara, Azim Khan, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Gafur and Mohamad Malah-all residents of Karachi-have been named in the charge sheet along with Ramjhan, a resident of Gujarat.

"Investigation in the case has revealed that the arrested accused persons had conspired and attempted to bring a total 330 kg of narcotics drugs into Gujarat, and were intercepted by Indian Coast Guards on May 21, 2019," the NIA said.

