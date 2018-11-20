Nic Pothas appointed as interim coach of West Indies

cricket

Nic Pothas, while expressing delight over his appointment, asserted that they are looking forward to embracing the "tough" Bangladesh challenge

Former South African cricketer Nic Pothas has been named as the interim coach of West Indies for their upcoming tour to Bangladesh.

The development comes after the departure of Stuart Law, who had stepped down as the head coach of the Caribbean side after being named as the Middlesex coach in September.

"It is an honour to be asked to be the head coach of the West Indies Cricket team for the immediate future. The Bangladesh series will be a tough challenge which we look forward to embracing," West Indies Cricket official website quoted Pothas, as saying.

West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams underscored that Pothas leading the team at this point is important to maintain continuity in the squad. He further hoped for a "positive performance" from the side under the new leadership. "Having Nic lead the team at this juncture is important for continuity and we look forward to strong and positive performances from the squad under his leadership," Adams said.

West Indies are slated to play a three-match ODI series, two Tests and three T20 internationals against Bangladesh from November 22 to December 22.

