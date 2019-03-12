Nice to knock it off, says Ross Taylor after surpassing Martin Crowe

cricket

New Zealand's Ross Taylor relieved to pass mentor Martin Crowe's century tally of 17 with a double ton v Bangladesh

New Zealand's Ross Taylor acknowledges fans during Day Four of the second Test against Bangladesh at Wellington yesterday. Pic/AFP

Ross Taylor whispered a prayer and an apology to the late Martin Crowe yesterday as he overtook his mentor's century tally during an exceptional innings of 200 that put New Zealand in a strong position in the second Test against Bangladesh.

Taylor's 18th Test century, one more than Crowe laid the foundation for New Zealand's 432 for six declared in the first innings of the rain-disrupted Test in Wellington. At stumps, Bangladesh were 80 for three in their second innings, needing another 141 runs on the final day to make New Zealand bat again.



Martin Crowe

The number four's sterling effort was his third Test double hundred and achieved his ambition to fulfil Crowe's prophecy that Taylor would one day overtake the late great batsman's mark. "I told Hogan [Crowe] 'my apologies' for taking so long to get there," said Taylor who scored his 17th century in 2017, nearly two years after Crowe died from cancer.

"Seventeen was such a big number when I just started playing cricket. Once I got there it was a bit of a relief and then I didn't kick on. It was probably a little in my subconscious."

Taylor had discussed breaking Crowe's record with a sports psychologist who told him to acknowledge it would always be there and "now it's nice to knock it off and just go out there and play".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever