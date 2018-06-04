Nick Jonas can't get over Priyanka Chopra's smile

Priyanka Chopra's rumoured beau, American singer Nick Jonas, commented on the photo, in which PeeCee is seen laughing

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra dressed in Chanel for an outing at a burger joint in Beverly Hills with friends Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey. She shared a snapshot on Instagram and wrote, "Burgers and Chanel my favourite combo (sic)."

The actor's rumoured beau, American singer Nick Jonas, commented on the photo, in which PeeCee is seen laughing. Jonas wrote, "That smile." He also put up a heart emoji. This threw fans into a tizzy as they are seeing it as a sign of confirmation that there is something going on between the two.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra spent the day pampering herself at a salon. The actor shared a snapshot on Instastory with a face mask, which she referred to as "the special sauce," which is made by London-based cosmetic surgeon, Yannis Alexandrides, for that special look. To add to the glow of love?

