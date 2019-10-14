Nick Jonas dancing to Bollywood tunes is winning hearts on the internet
Parineeti Chopra shared a video on Instagram where Nick Jonas can be seen dancing his heart out to Parineeti's film Jabariya Jodi's song Khadke Glassy
Nick Jonas is crazy about Bollywood music and his constant love for peppy songs has been evident enough through social media. Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram account. Parineeti, who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, opposite Sidharth Malhotra, shared a new post which shows 'Nick Jiju' dancing his heart out on the song Khadke Glassy from the same film.
The caption read: "When Nickster does it better than Sid and I did in our film @nickjonas @sidmalhotra #KhadkeGlassy." Nick Jonas seems extremely energetic grooving to the beats of a Punjabi song. Donned a casual orange coloured suit, Nick's headbanging act has taken the internet by storm.
While the Hollywood star is totally killing it with his energetic dance moves; his wife Priyanka Chopra also seems to be loving his Bollywood steps. She commented "Amazing! Haha" on her sister's social media post.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking of Nick Jonas' professional commitments, the American pop singer is currently busy winning hearts with Happiness Begins tour with his two brothers Joe, and Kevin. On the other hand, Parineeti has recently wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie, The Girl On The Train.
The Hollywood film was based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins and tells the story of a divorcee who catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple Scott and Megan, from the window of her train during her daily journey. Her life is turned upside down when she learns that Megan has gone missing, and is somehow involved in the incident.
Parineeti is set to play the part of the alcoholic divorcee who finds herself involved in the missing person investigation. The look was evident enough to watch out for the film to be a grungy and intense one. The Ribhu Dasgupta-directorial is slated to hit the theatres in 2020. Parineeti will also appear in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.
-
Parineeti Chopra, who once aspired to be an investment banker, has a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics. After trying her hand in the world of finance, Parineeti changed her profession from being a finance professional to an actress. Parineeti has given us 14 films since 2011 and has undergone a drastic transformation as well. (All pictures courtesy: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account)
-
Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with YRF's Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, alongside Dipannita Sharma, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. Talking about her image - from fat-to-fit, the actress said that she may have weighed a few extra pounds in her debut movie, but she has become thinner now with her rigorous work-out regime. Well, we can surely see this from her latest public appearances.
-
Parineeti Chopra bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. The actress' career skyrocketed and her films — Ishaqzaade (2012), Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) became box office hits.
-
Hasee Toh Phasee won her the National Film Award – Special Mention while the Ishaqzaade and Shuddh Desi Romance earned her two nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. After a three-year hiatus from full-time acting, Parineeti starred in the blockbuster comedy Golmaal Again (2017), which is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of her career.
-
Though Parineeti Chopra has made it big in Bollywood just like sister Priyanka Chopra, she has often faced flak - first, for being an 'overweight' actress, and after her transformation, for losing weight! More recently, however, the actress has become an inspiration to a lot of people for being a woman who is comfortable in her own skin.
-
On April 2016, the actress shared a post on Instagram about her weight-loss journey. Parineeti Chopra wrote: "BEFORE .. All my life, I have struggled with how I look, how I feel, and how people looked at me. I was constantly made fun of, but the person I was, I generously laughed with them. Today, many people ask me what triggered the weight loss, did I give in to the "Bollywood pressure"?
-
The post further read, "To that I say - thank god I became an actor and had that pressure! I am able to achieve what I couldn't achieve otherwise. I feel more confident, I feel at peace, and I feel proud! Girls and women meet me all around the world, at airports, events, on the street; they hold my hand, hug me, and tell me their struggles and how I changed their lives. They show me their wallpapers, their wallets, and its all pictures of me!! They look at those pictures and want to make that change in their own lives. They look at my Built That Way campaign and have stuck it to their walls."
-
Later, the actress was also seen flaunting her six-pack abs in the song - Jaanemann Aah, along with Varun Dhawan, in the film Dishoom. The film had John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead with Akshaye Khanna playing the baddie.
-
Parineeti Chopra has also said that her transformation has helped her grab a lot of roles. In an interview, Pari said, "When you look a certain way, filmmakers can expect something from you. They may think that an actor can pull off a certain role because of how they look... I got 'Golmaal Again' because the girl had to do a lot of action in the film. I don't think I would have got it had I not been fit."
-
When the actress asked if filmmakers began viewing her differently after her weight loss, Parineeti Chopra said, "I think yes. It is not necessarily the typical way that 'Now, she is looking sexy so, we will look at her in a different way.' Not at all. It is not like that. Our directors and producers are beyond all of this. They just saw that I could do something different."
-
Parineeti Chopra said staying fit gives filmmakers a chance to visualise an actor in various roles. She said, "When you look a certain way, your expectations from that person are of a particular type, that maybe she can only do these many roles. But when you give them a shock like this (her weight loss), they see you in a different way."
-
Parineeti Chopra got under the scanner for her drastic weight loss, with some praising her dedication and some criticizing her for sending out a negative message on body image. But the actress says she doesn't always pay attention to what people are talking about to avoid getting caught in a "vicious circle". Now the actress feels no pressure to look a "certain way".
-
In a recent interview with IANS, Parineeti Chopra said, "You can't always pay attention to what people are talking about you. If you do, you will get into a vicious circle. You have to feel good, you have to feel fit. Fitness is extremely subjective and that's the fun of it."
-
'Fitness is all about challenging yourself - every single day, every single training session' is Parineeti Chopra's mantra. "If it doesn't give you the rush, the thrill, you will get bored. I look for something new, something to push my physical boundaries every single day. It is also changing your perspective towards health and harmony," said Pari.
-
Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Akshay Kumar's 2018 film Kesari. She played Akshay's on-screen wife in the war film! Kesari was based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between the British Indian army's Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen on September 12, 1897. Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of Havildar Ishar Singh who led the Sikh army to battle.
-
Parineeti Chopra will now be seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 9, 2019.
-
Jabariya Jodi is set up in the backdrop of these forced weddings and explores an unusual romance between Sidharth and Parineeti. While Sidharth plays Abhay Singh, who helms the gang for groom kidnapping in Bihar, Parineeti will be seen as Babli Yadav, a feisty small-town girl. Although the makers have a humorous approach to the subject, there is no taking away from the fact that a lot of marriages have been a result of this practice.
-
While her upcoming film is yet to hit theatres, the busy-bee has already started shooting for her next - American film The Girl On The Train's remake. The psychological thriller based on author Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name, narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that throws her life to the brink.
-
Here's wishing all the very best to Parineeti Chopra for Jabariya Jodi's Box Office performance and future projects!
After giving us some great films like Ishaqzaade and Hasee Toh Phasee, Parineeti Chopra is all set to dazzle the screen once again with Jabariya Jodi. Here's a look at her fabulous transformation and her impressive career graph so far.
