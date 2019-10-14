Nick Jonas dancing to Bollywood tunes is winning hearts on the internet

Nick Jonas is crazy about Bollywood music and his constant love for peppy songs has been evident enough through social media. Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram account. Parineeti, who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, opposite Sidharth Malhotra, shared a new post which shows 'Nick Jiju' dancing his heart out on the song Khadke Glassy from the same film.

The caption read: "When Nickster does it better than Sid and I did in our film @nickjonas @sidmalhotra #KhadkeGlassy." Nick Jonas seems extremely energetic grooving to the beats of a Punjabi song. Donned a casual orange coloured suit, Nick's headbanging act has taken the internet by storm.

While the Hollywood star is totally killing it with his energetic dance moves; his wife Priyanka Chopra also seems to be loving his Bollywood steps. She commented "Amazing! Haha" on her sister's social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) onOct 13, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

Speaking of Nick Jonas' professional commitments, the American pop singer is currently busy winning hearts with Happiness Begins tour with his two brothers Joe, and Kevin. On the other hand, Parineeti has recently wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie, The Girl On The Train.

The Hollywood film was based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins and tells the story of a divorcee who catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple Scott and Megan, from the window of her train during her daily journey. Her life is turned upside down when she learns that Megan has gone missing, and is somehow involved in the incident.

Parineeti is set to play the part of the alcoholic divorcee who finds herself involved in the missing person investigation. The look was evident enough to watch out for the film to be a grungy and intense one. The Ribhu Dasgupta-directorial is slated to hit the theatres in 2020. Parineeti will also appear in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

