Nick Jonas geared for bachelor party

Ahead of his wedding with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, American singer Nick Jonas is all geared up to celebrate his bachelor party

Nick Jonas. Pic: Instagram/@NickJonas

Ahead of his wedding with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, American singer Nick Jonas is all geared up to celebrate his bachelor party. Nick on Friday shared a few pictures of himself on Instagram and captioned: "Bachelor party weekend is officially underway people."

In the shared pictures, the Find You singer can be seen posing on a yacht, wearing a sailor cap. While, in another picture, he looks dapper in a black suit. Earlier, Priyanka was in Amsterdam to celebrate her pre-wedding festivities and treated her fans with her bachelorette party pictures.

Priyanka and Nick are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan's Mehrangarh Fort in December. The couple's wedding will be a private affair with only family and close pals in attendance. It is said the two will get married in separate ceremonies to honour each other's faith. There might be a get together on their arrival in Mumbai for PeeCee's close industry pals.

The two got engaged in August in a traditional ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.

