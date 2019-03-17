Nick Jonas: Good to be back on Jumanji

hollywood

Nick Jonas is shooting for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel

Singer-actor Nick Jonas, who is currently shooting for the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" sequel, says he missed the film's cast a lot. After wrapping up the first day of the film's shoot on Saturday, Jonas posted a video on social media, expressing his happiness on returning to the sequel.

"It's a wrap of the first day of 'Jumanji'. So many secrets I would be sharing to you through this movie. This going to be bigger and better from the last one. So good to be back with this amazing cast. I missed them a lot," he said.

The previous part featured Jonas along with actors Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. On his video, Johnson said: "Good to have you back and we missed you to handsome."

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" was a sequel to the 1995 hit "Jumanji", starring Robin Williams. Jonas, who is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently completed production on Roland Emmerich's "Midway" and the thriller "Chaos Walking" with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.

