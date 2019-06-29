Nick Jonas' Midway to release in India in November

hollywood

Nick Jonas-starrer Midway will release in India on November 8

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas-starrer Midway will release in India on November 8. The film from the director of "Independence Day" and "The Patriot" Roland Emmerich, captures the true essence of leadership and triumph through the daunting tale of the Battle of Midway.

PVR Pictures will release the film in India, read a statement.

It also boasts a stellar line-up of stars, including Mandy Moore, Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Dennis Quaid and Aaron Eckhart.

The power-packed trailer starts with a young girl standing and staring from a distance. After a few plates shake in the kitchen, giving the feel of an earthquake, the wife of a Navy aviator, Ann Best played by Mandy Moore, turns to find her daughter watching a wild war seen. She runs outside the house to have a look of the complete scenario herself.

Thereafter, a background voice in the trailer narrates, "Pearl Harbor is the greatest intelligence failure in American history."

Jonas who essayed the role of Bruno Gaido appeared in the trailer where he was on a fighter ship struggling during the war.

There are shots of nerve-racking explosions and intense weather conditions at sea where the actual battle scenes are shown.

The final scene of the trailer shows a soldier taking a glimpse at a monochrome photo of his wife and child inside of the fighter plane during the war.

The upcoming film releasing on November 8 brings to life the heroic tales of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts and bravery to fight against the odds.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates