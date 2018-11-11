Nick Jonas's wallpaer is a picture of his first meeting with PeeCee

Nov 11, 2018, 07:35 IST | The Hitlist Team

It is the same photo that Nick had shared on his Instagram account more than a year ago

Nick Jonas's wallpaer is a picture of his first meeting with PeeCee
Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas' wallpaper on his cell phone is. a photo of fiancee Priyanka Chopra of their first appearance together at the Met Gala in 2017. It is the same photo that Nick had shared on his Instagram account more than a year ago.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

Nick Jonaspriyanka choprahollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Why Deepika, Ranveer, SRK and Sushmita created buzz this week?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK