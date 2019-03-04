Nick Kyrgios conquers Alexander Zverev to rule Mexico

tennis

Australia's Nick Kyrgios wears a sombrero after winning the Mexican Open trophy on Saturday. Pic/AP,PTI

Australian Nick Kyrgios capped a scintillating run in Acapulco with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over World No. 3 Alexander Zverev Saturday to claim his first ATP title in more than a year.

Kyrgios defeated three Top 10 players on the way to the title, saving three match points in a second-round victory over second-ranked Rafael Nadal - owner of 17 Grand Slam titles - and beating No. 9 John Isner in the semis.



He also beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals of a drama-filled week that saw him shake off hostile crowds, illness, injuries and moments of malaise - not to mention a post-match scolding from Nadal.

His win over Zverev was a remarkably straightforward affair. "I just chucked in a lot of drop shots, tried to keep him guessing, that's all you can do," said Kyrgios, a former World No. 13 who has slipped to 72nd in the world.

"He's super-fit, so he's going to grind you down so I tried to keep the points short when I could," added Kyrgios, who spent more than nine hours on court over his four prior matches, but needed just an hour and a half to dispatch Zverev. "You know, I lack on the physical side a little bit," Kyrgios admitted with a smile. "But today I served well and just played the clutch points pretty well."

While Kyrgios had come to embrace the role of tournament villain in which pro-Nadal fans had cast him, Zverev said fans should appreciate what they had seen from him. "Really, he's the one who deserves to win it," Zverev said. "He's the real champion this week," and the fans, finally won over, cheered.

