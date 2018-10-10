Nick Kyrgios doesn't know his potential: Roger Federer

tennis

Federer cautions temperamental star Nick after Shanghai meltdown; says Australian must have work ethic to compliment his talent

Nick Kyrgios

Roger Federer warned temperamental Australian Nick Kyrgios yesterday that he would never fulfil his potential without the work ethic to go with his talent. Kyrgios, 23, made another contentious exit from the Shanghai Masters on Monday after a running argument with the chair umpire who suggested his efforts were borderline. The 38th-ranked Kyrgios was on the end of a surprise first-round loss to the American qualifier Bradley Klahn, the world number 104 winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

It is the third time in as many Shanghai appearances that Kyrgios has departed the Masters event under a cloud. Speaking in Shanghai, the Swiss great, 37, called Kyrgios a great player. But he also sounded a note of caution. "I think it's up to him where he wants to go and what his potential really holds," said the 20-time Grand Slam winner.



Roger Federer

"We don't really know and I don't think he knows exactly what his potential is. And only through understanding work ethic and scheduling and whatever it might be, creating the right team around himself, only then can you unlock the potential."

Kyrgios, who this week lost his status as Australia's number one to 33rd-ranked Alex de Minaur, has a chequered history in Shanghai. Last year he was fined after he walked off mid-way through his first-round match, and in 2016 he was suspended and fined after being accused of giving away points.

Federer, who admitted that the hard graft did not necessarily come naturally to him either, backed Kyrgios to win bigger tournaments and do all these things. "But there is still a process in place that he needs to do like any other player needs to go through in order to be successful," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever