Nick Kyrgios outlasts Stan Wawrinka to reach Acapulco semi-finals

tennis

A day after his dramatic comeback victory over 17-time Grand Slam winner Nadal, Kyrgios out-lasted Wawrinka 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 to book a meeting with John Isner for a place in the final

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka during their Mexico ATP 500 Open men's single tennis match in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on February 28, 2019. Pic/AFP

Australian Nick Kyrgios, unfazed by stern words from vanquished Rafael Nadal, produced another gritty win over Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka to reach the semi-finals of the Mexico Open.

A day after his dramatic comeback victory over 17-time Grand Slam winner Nadal, Kyrgios out-lasted Wawrinka 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 to book a meeting with John Isner for a place in the final. Third-seeded Isner defeated eighth-seeded John Millman 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4) in a three hour, five minute marathon on Thursday night.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever