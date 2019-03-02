Nick Kyrgios outlasts Stan Wawrinka to reach Acapulco semi-finals
A day after his dramatic comeback victory over 17-time Grand Slam winner Nadal, Kyrgios out-lasted Wawrinka 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 to book a meeting with John Isner for a place in the final
Australian Nick Kyrgios, unfazed by stern words from vanquished Rafael Nadal, produced another gritty win over Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka to reach the semi-finals of the Mexico Open.
A day after his dramatic comeback victory over 17-time Grand Slam winner Nadal, Kyrgios out-lasted Wawrinka 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 to book a meeting with John Isner for a place in the final. Third-seeded Isner defeated eighth-seeded John Millman 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4) in a three hour, five minute marathon on Thursday night.
