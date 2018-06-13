Nick Kyrgios reignites 'racist' feud with Dawn Fraser

Fraser later defended her controversial remarks, claiming her message was more about the poor example being set by Kyrgios for children

Nick Kyrgios

Temperamental Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios reignited a feud with swimming legend Dawn Fraser Tuesday, calling her "racist" after she was honoured by the Queen. Fraser, winner of eight Olympic medals including four golds from 1956-64, was made a Companion of the Order of Australia in Queen Elizabeth II's birthday honours list in recognition of her services to sport. The 80-year-old told Australia's Channel Seven: "I'm so very grateful that I'm Australian and I've been given this honour... it's just absolutely fantastic." The broadcaster posted the clip on Twitter, and it was retweeted by Kyrgios with the message: "Racist tho".

It follows a row between the pair in 2015 after Kyrgios was accused of giving up, or "tanking", during a match at Wimbledon, and responded to media questions about the incident with a string of sarcastic replies. At the time Fraser blasted his behaviour in a national television interview as "absolutely disgusting" and told him to "go back to where his parents came from". Australian-born Kyrgios, whose father hails from Greece and his mother from Malaysia, responded by calling Fraser a "blatant racist". Fraser later defended her controversial remarks, claiming her message was more about the poor example being set by Kyrgios for children.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever