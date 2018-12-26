Nicki Minaj joins Angry Birds Movie 2

hollywood

Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj has joined The Angry Birds Movie 2. According to variety.com, the Sony Animation sequel will release internationally on August 16, 2019. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage will all reprise their roles from the first film. They are joined by Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, and Zach Woods.

Minaj's role is currently unknown. Angry Birds Movie 2 is directed by Thurop Van Orman and co-directed by John Rice. The release date for "Angry Birds Movie 2" coincides with the 10th anniversary of the hit video game. The Angry Birds games have been downloaded more than 4 billion times.

The first film, directed by Fergal Reilly and Clay Kaytis, was set on an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds -- except for Red (voiced by Sudeikis), speedy Chuck (Gad), and Bomb (McBride). Hader returns as Leonard, king of the pigs, and Dinklage voices the Mighty Eagle.

