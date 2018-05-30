Nicki Minaj: Women know your worth

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter recounting her dating history to encourage women to not allow oneself to be "abused" by unworthy men



Nicki Minaj has urged women to "know their worth" and not to settle for less in romantic relationships. The 35-year-old rapper, who is gearing for the release of her new LP 'Queen', took to Twitter recounting her dating history to encourage women to not allow oneself to be "abused" by unworthy men.

"#Queen, know your worth. I've been proposed to three times; asked by four boyfriends to have their child. Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram and show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled... for the gram?" Minaj wrote.

The "Anaconda" hitmaker said the failure of a relationship does not define a person. "#Queen, know your worth. You were a Queen before him. You'll be a Queen after him. He can't make or break you. Being equally yoked is what you should strive for. Spirituality is key. Once your spirit can soar on its own, then you are ready to 'allow' him the privilege of your time," she tweeted.

Minaj said men do not have the right to treat to women unfairly - no matter how famous or rich they are. "Having men treat you like dog sh*t because they're famous or have money is the new era we live in. Word to the gram. Arguing with other women while defending your abuser is the new era. Word to the gram," she wrote.

