Nicola Adams knocked out by lover Marlen Esparza

British boxing star Nicola Adams, 35, was left heartbroken after her fiancee Marlen Esparza, 28, announced on social media recently that she is engaged and plans to get married in June to her fitness trainer Frank.



Esparza recently posted this picture with Frank on Instagram and wrote, "I have had the most difficult time of my entire life but God always has his way! I can't wait until June 3rd !!! You saved my life and I can't wait to spend forever with you! #lifesblessings #change #love #whenyouknowyouknow #support."



Adams, who topped the list of The Independent's 101 most influential LGBT people in Britain for 2012, was engaged to fellow boxer Esparza at London's Shard last January. But 16 months later the wedding is called off, reported British tabloid, The Sun.

"Marlen started going out a lot. It became too much. Nicola was left with no choice but to break things off a month ago. Then, just a few weeks later, everyone discovers Marlen has got engaged to some guy she's just met and they are getting married in six weeks — it's crazy," said one of Adams' close friends.

