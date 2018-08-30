Nicolas Cage announced as Talent Ambassador for Macau Film Festival

hollywood

Nicolas Cage

The Macau International Film Festival has named Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage as Talent Ambassador for its third annual edition in December this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, organizers of the show said that this is an effort to bring together local and international industry professionals to highlight Macau's multi-dimensional culture and to expose the audience to the best international cinema.

Cage, well known in Asia, even made an appearance at the Shanghai International Film Festival, earlier this year. In the Macau fest (December 8 to 14), Cage will walk the red carpet at the opening ceremony on December 9. One of the A-list names in Hollywood, Cage, in his 37-year acting career, has acted in around 75 films.

