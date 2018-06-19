Nicolas Cage swears by the Super 8 feeling when making films

Nicolas Cage said he has experienced the Super 8 feeling a few times when he shot Raising Arizona with the Cohen Brothers and during the filming of Mandy, Panos Cosmatos' recent horror film

Nicolas Cage says he follows his personal philosophy of the Super 8 feeling while taking on projects. The 54-year-old actor said while growing up he did not care about the awards or money, but for the joy of filmmaking, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Super 8 feeling is what my brother and I used to feel when we made movies in the backyard with the camera our dad bought us when we were kids. I didn't care about awards or money; it was simply because we loved making the movie and telling a story," Cage said at the ongoing Shanghai International Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage said he has experienced the Super 8 feeling a few times in his professional life, such as when he shot Raising Arizona with the Cohen Brothers and during the filming of Mandy, Panos Cosmatos' recent horror film. Cage said the feeling was particularly potent during the recent shoot in Puerto Rico of his next release, Primal.

