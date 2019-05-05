Nicolas Maduro extends condolences to families of helicopter crash victims

international

Sputnik reported on Saturday that a helicopter with seven people on board crashed near Caracas. None of the people survived

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Nicolas Maduro

Caracas: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday expressed "condolences" to the families of seven security officers who were killed in Saturday's helicopter crash. "Venezuelan people! On the morning of May 4, a helicopter of our armed forces crashed, seven servicemen died. I deeply regret the incident and express my condolences to their families and friends," he tweeted.

The Associated Press: Seven Venezuelan military officers have been killed when their helicopter crashed while heading to a state where President Nicolas Maduro appeared alongside troops. — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

Sputnik reported on Saturday that a helicopter with seven people on board crashed near Caracas. None of the people survived. This is the second helicopter crash in a month in the country. In the last accident, two Venezuelan army generals were killed and one other sustained injuries after their helicopter crashed in Maracaibo city of western Venezuela

