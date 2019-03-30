Nicole Kidman amazed by the way women are judged in films

hollywood

Nicole Kidman, who is excited about the second season of Big Little Lies, aired in India on Star World, went on to explain how she hopes to help change things

Nicole Kidman

Actress Nicole Kidman says she is astounded by the 'harsh way women are judged' in films. The 51-year-old actress plays Erin Bell -- a police detective who is drawn back into an old case that left her traumatised -- in "Destroyer".

In an interview to The Guardian, the actress says the action movie offers a gritty and raw and totally authentic look at her character who doesn't adhere to traditional beauty ideals, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"A lot of times if you are going to be a female in an action film, they want you to look gorgeous, be bad-a**, be capable of firing guns and doing high kicks and still having lipstick and being svelte and being in a whole different class of action hero," Kidman said.

"I'm always astounded at the harsh way in which women are judged, and I shouldn't be," added the wife of Keith Urban who are raising two daughters together.

The actress, who is excited about the second season of "Big Little Lies", aired in India on Star World, went on to explain how she hopes to help change things.

"Maybe in 20 years time, for the next generation of women, it will be different but by God, I want to be one of those women who's helping carve a path for the next generation. "I'm the recipient of those that have come before me to even be in this position."

