Nicole Kidman: My daughters and I have conversations about having the right to say no

Actor Nicole Kidman says she makes sure to teach her two daughters about the right and need to say 'no'. The actor shares Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, nine, with husband singer Keith Urban.

Kidman, 52, said sexual harassment impacts people differently, and her latest release "Bombshell", aims to educate and encourage people to talk about it. "Every woman has encountered it (sexual harassment) in some way, shape or form. A lot of it is making it safer for people so ultimately we have a safer world, a safer workplace," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"I'm raising two little girls right now so there's a lot of conversations in our house about having the right to say no to many different things," she added. Directed by Jay Roach, "Bombshell" is based on the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

Kidman claimed to have not experienced sexual harassment in the industry but had witnessed it. The Emmy-winning actor earlier said the marriage to her "Days of Thunder" co-star Tom Cruise inadvertently shielded her from being sexually harassed in Hollywood. Kidman was married to Cruise, 57, for 11 years. They finalised the divorce in 2001.

