Nicole Kidman reveals moment she knew Keith Urban was 'the one'

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

American actor Nicole Kidman revealed the super-sweet moments of her life with husband singer Keith Urban. The 'Aquaman' star knew Keith Urban for less than 6 months when she realised that he is the love of her life.

They first met in 2005 at an event in L.A., later they started hanging out together and finally the 'Graffiti U' singer made the bold move, reported People magazine. 'It was my 38th birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,' the 51-year-old star told People for their cover story.

'That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.'' Urban took her to the site of the 1969 music festival in New York on a motorcycle for a getaway and she never looked back.

'It was pretty intense, I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have a strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is,' the 'Destroyer' star claimed.

After a two year of the relationship, the stars got married in Australia and have since settled in Nashville. The couple has two daughters, Sunday (10-years-old) and Faith (8-years-old). Prior to Keith Urban, the 'Big Little Lies' star was married to Tom Cruise and was in relationships with Tom Burlinson and Marcus Graham.

