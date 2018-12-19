Nicole Kidman 'still very protective' of daughters

hollywood

Nicole Kidman has revealed the reason why she won't bring her children onto the red carpet at movie premieres

Nicole Kidman

Actress Nicole Kidman, 51, has revealed the reason why she won't bring her children onto the red carpet at movie premieres. In an interview with the Today show on Wednesday, the Australian star explained that she prefers to enter high-profile events using the back door when joined by daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7, reports dailymail.co.uk. "(My daughters) come in the back way, as much as they would love to come down a red carpet, I'm like, 'No, we come in the back way'," Kidman said.

"I'm still very protective. They say sometimes you've got to hurt a child in order to help them, but a mother knows when something isn't right," she continued. She shares her two daughters with husband and singer Keith Urban. She also shares two adopted children with former husband Tom Cruise - Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23.

