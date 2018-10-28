Nicole Kidman's Boy Erased to release in India on November 16

hollywood

Nicole Kidman's film, about a real-life teenager who was sent to gay conversion therapy, will be brought to India by Universal Pictures International India

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's "Boy Erased" will release in India on November 16. The film, about a real-life teenager who was sent to gay conversion therapy, will be brought to India by Universal Pictures International India, read a statement. Joel Edgerton who has directed, written, produced as well as co-starred in the film showcases the emotional coming-of-age and coming out drama about a young man's journey to self-acceptance.

Based on the memoir by Garrard Conley of the same name, the gay conversation drama showcases the true story of one young man's struggle to find himself while being forced to question every aspect of his identity. The film is co-produced by Edgerton, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts and Steve Golin. It also features Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe. Cherry Jones, Xavier Dolan, Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Emily Hinkler, Jesse LaTourette, David Joseph Craig, Theodore Pellerin, Madelyn Cline, and Britton Sear.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever