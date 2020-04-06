Nicole Scherzinger and rugby boyfriend Thom sing duet on his 35th birthday

Singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her rugby star boyfriend Thom Evans's birthday during Coronavirus-caused lockdown by singing a romantic duet with him.

Thom turned 35 on April 2 and on Saturday, she shared a video with her 4.4 million Instagram followers of them singing Shania Twain's You're Still The One. In the video, the couple were in sync and sang beautifully before ending the ballad with a kiss.

She captioned the video: "For Thom's birthday yesterday he wanted to sing and spread some love to everyone during this time. Happy birthday baby @te11 @shaniatwain."

The video comes after the couple were pictured outside Gatwick Airport jetting out of London last week despite the Coronavirus lockdown in the UK and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advising all "non-essential" travel abroad to be avoided till April 15.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates