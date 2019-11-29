Nicole Scherzinger has no time for ex-rugby star Thom Evans

Singer and X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger has revealed that though former rugby star Thom Evans is "lovely", Pussycat Dolls reunion remains her priority right now. On Wednesday, Scherzinger announced that she will be reuniting with the band minus Melanie Thornton for a 2020 tour and that tops her list.

"Thom is lovely but what's going on is that I am very busy. It's been a very transitional transformation year for me. Truth be told, I really willed and prayed for this [reunion]. It took a lot of focus," she said on Dan Wootton's podcast.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, she recently voted off Evans and his band Try Star because she was not able to take the scrutiny of her blossoming romance with the Scottish player, who she hinted was just a fling.

